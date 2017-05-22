O.J. Simpson to Have Parole Hearing in July, Could Be Released from Prison

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

O.J. Simpson could potentially be released from prison this year with a parole hearing coming in July, per Andrew Blankstein and Daniella Silva of NBC News.

Per the Nevada Department of Corrections, his official hearing date won't be set until mid-June.

Simpson is nine years into a 33-year sentence on burglary and kidnapping charges.

The 69-year-old was convicted in 2008 for an armed robbery of sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas and was paroled (but not released) on some charges in 2013.

These charges were unrelated to the famous 1995 case, when he was acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

The Hall of Fame running back could potentially be released from prison as early as October if his upcoming hearing is successful.