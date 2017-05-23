Knicks Latest Coaching Staff Decision Yet Another Red Flag for New York's Future

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Offseason, you say? Not in Knicks-land, where drama never takes time off.

Our latest example? The New York Knicks’ decision not to renew the contract of assistant coach Josh Longstaff, which was first reported by the Daily News over the weekend and has since been confirmed by Bleacher Report.

Longstaff, who was tasked with running the team’s player development program, had been with the Knicks for three seasons. Longstaff had previously worked for the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he met Derek Fisher, who brought Longstaff with him to New York when he was hired as Knicks head coach in 2014.

The decision has been met with typical Knicks-gonna-Knick cynicism. “(Longstaff) was a good coach; the Knicks aren’t into that sort of thing” quipped the SB Nation Knicks fan blog Posting and Toasting.”

Who knew so many people care so deeply about the NBA’s anonymous middle managers?

Of course, there’s more behind the angst, and good reason for them to be concerned.

The principle reason for concern: Kristaps Porzingis and Longstaff have grown close over the past two years. Porzingis even invited Longstaff to help him train in his native Latvia last offseason. Porzingis wanted the Knicks to bring Longstaff back. The Knicks didn’t listen to their young superstar, ostensibly the man tasked with leading the team into the future.

No commodity in today’s NBA is more valuable, or harder to obtain, than a star player. If you, a GM, happen to stumble into possession of one, it’s probably a good idea to do everything you can to keep that man happy. Ending ties with a coach beloved by said star isn’t exactly a strategy you’d find in a Management for Dummies guide (or, for that matter, a white “Preparation” binder).

Neither would be letting go of an assistant coach who’s been at the helm of your team’s lone bright spot over the past few seasons: its player development program. Longstaff’s active, hands-on approach has helped transform one-time benchwarmers like Langston Galloway and Lance Thomas into rotation players and no-names like Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Ron Baker into reliable end-of-the-bench options.

But there’s more to it, too. There’s a reason Longstaff was so popular among Knicks players, and it wasn’t just because he helped many of them develop skills that have gotten them paid.

All of which, per usual, leads us back to the man in charge, Phil Jackson. By now we’re all familiar with the issues that have plagued Jackson since he took over the reins. Jackson has made it clear he has no interest in hearing out views that may challenge his long-held beliefs.

On the court that means running more pick-and-rolls and urging your players to launch jumpers from behind the three-point line. Off the court it means understanding that the days of management talking down to players and running the show without input from stars are long gone.

At the beginning of last season, it seemed Jackson might finally be ready to evolve. He hired Jeff Hornacek, a head coach possessing little familiarity with Jackson's beloved triangle. The two spoke often about building a new, more modern offense around "triangle aspects." It's here where Longstaff played a major role. Show up to Madison Square Garden three hours before a Knicks game last year and you’d see him out on the floor working with the team’s young players on all the sorts of basketball skills, not just triangle-type actions. Pick-and-rolls, spacing, drive-and-kicks—the type of basketball basics that the modern NBA game is built around and that.

Then the All-Star break came, and Jackson started getting more involved, and suddenly the “aspects” part of “triangle aspects” was dropped. Jackson has since said that he plans on being more involved this year, that he expects to be an even more frequent presence around practice.

All of which is to stay that Longstaff's firing further crystallizes the principles Jackson plans on rebuilding around, and how misguided they are. He was one of the few voices around the team trying to nudge New York into the 21st century.

More importantly, his departure makes it even less likely the Knicks under Jackson ever get there.

