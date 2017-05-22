Colin Kaepernick to Receive Show of Support at Event Outside NFL Headquarters

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kevin Livingston, president of nonprofit organization 100 Suits for 100 Men, will organize a demonstration showing support for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick Wednesday at NFL headquarters in New York City, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reported.

According to the organization's website, 100 Suits for 100 Men looks to provide help to men and women who have recently been paroled. Kaepernick recently volunteered with the group:

