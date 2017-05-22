Dick Vitale, ESPN Agree on New Contract Through 2019-2020 Season

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

College basketball announcer Dick Vitale isn't going away anytime soon.

According to Rachel Margolis Siegal of ESPN Media Zone, Vitale has signed an extension to stay with ESPN through the 2019-20 season. The deal extends his current contract one more year from what he signed last June.

"ESPN has been my second family," Vitale said. "Everyone knows my love for my wife, kids and grandkids, but ESPN has also been a vital part of my life for 38 plus years. I've met so many beautiful people there who have meant so much to me. I'm beyond thrilled about this new contract—it's pure joy and jubilation for me and my family."

The 77-year-old is one of the longest-tenured employees at ESPN, having started with the company in 1979-80. The latest deal will keep him through his 41st year in Bristol.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 as a contributor.

Prior to his career as a broadcaster, Vitale spent four years as a coach for Detroit Mercy and coached 94 games for the Detroit Pistons.