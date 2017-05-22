    Reggie Bush Says He Has 'A Lot Left to Prove,' Wants to Play in 2017

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2017

    Buffalo Bills running back Reggie Bush (22) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
    Gary Landers/Associated Press

    Free-agent running back Reggie Bush, who spent 13 games with the Buffalo Bills last season, said Monday he hopes to return for a 12th NFL season.  

    "That's my plan," he said on NFL Network's Up To the Minute Live (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra). "Going into year 12, I still feel like I have a lot left to prove, a lot left to give this game before I'm done. I don't want to put a number on how many years I have left. I think once you get past year 10, you just gotta take it one year at a time and go from there. I'm still excited, still looking forward to playing football again this season, still staying in shape, still working out. I plan to be somewhere in September."

    Bush, 32, ran for -3 yards on 12 carries last season in limited work with Buffalo. He was the first non-quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger to carry the ball 10 times and wind up with negative yardage for a season.

    Bush spent the 2015 season with the San Francisco 49ers and played in five games before suffering a torn meniscus. In total, he's played for five teams over 11 NFL seasons but hasn't topped 300 rushing yards since 2013.

    The former Heisman winner said he's not looking for a major payday, just a chance to get on the field.

    I started playing football when I was eight years old, and it's always been a strong passion, and it's always been a passion that's never gonna leave," he said. "For me at this point, I've made plenty of money and it's not about the money for me.

    "I want to get a chance to go out there on the football field and just continue to play the sport that I love to play. I'm so passionate about football and I love it, and I'm not ready to hang it up yet. I want to make sure I exhaust everything before I hang it up so I don't have any regrets once I do hang it up."

    Given his recent production and injury history, it's unlikely Bush gets much of a look before training camp—if at all. The market for 30-plus running backs is always pretty barren, let alone ones years removed from being consistently effective. 