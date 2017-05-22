Andre Dirrell's Uncle Suspended for Sucker Punching Jose Uzcategui After Fight

Ross Land/Getty Images

The WBC suspended Leon Lawson Jr., uncle of Andre Dirrell, indefinitely after he punched Jose Uzcategui following Dirrell's disqualification victory Saturday, ESPN.com's Dan Rafael reported Monday.

"The actions, which have been seen all over the world in which Mr. Lawson attacks and punches with bare fists Uzcategui, have created regrettable damage to our sport," the WBC said of its decision. "The WBC rejects any form of foul play. ... We will seek a meeting with Mr. Lawson to offer several forms of help to address this grave situation."

The referee declared Dirrell the victor after Uzcategui landed a punch after the bell. Showtime Boxing shared a replay of the finish:

Once the bout concluded and the fighters were in their respective corners, Lawson confronted Uzcategui and threw a combination of punches, the first of which landed flush with Uzcategui's jaw.

Legendary boxing analyst Al Bernstein called for Lawson to receive a lifetime ban from the sport:

In addition to punishment from the WBC, Rafael reported Lawson was wanted by authorities in Prince George's County, Maryland, on two charges of assault.

"I'm sorry for what my coach has done," Dirrell said of his uncle. "My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him."

Medical personnel evaluated Uzcategui at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and released him after a few hours.