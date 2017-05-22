Ex-Western Michigan Player Ronald George Faces 10 Years in Prison for Robbery

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former Western Michigan football player Ronald George was sentenced to 32 months to 10 years for his role in an armed robbery, per the Associated Press (via ESPN).

His co-defender and former teammate, Bryson White, will have his sentencing hearing on July 3 after pleading guilty to armed robbery.

George and White were both freshmen yet to see the field at the time they were suspended and ultimately removed from the team following the August incident.

"This has been a difficult time for our University, community and family," then-coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement, per Justin Dacey of MLive.com. "With this action we are moving forward and we are focusing our attention on Northwestern."

The duo were accused of stealing cash, marijuana and a speaker from a woman's apartment near the Western Michigan campus in Kalamazoo.

They were initially charged with armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and larceny in a building, although the last two were dropped as part of a plea deal.