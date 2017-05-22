Derek Carr Has 'Complete Faith' a New Contract Will Get Done Before Raiders Camp

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders haven't come to terms on a contract extension yet, but Carr appears confident it will be resolved soon.

"I have an agent who is in charge of that and I am confident that he and Mr. (Reggie) McKenzie will work it out," he told Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. "I am only focused on becoming a better football player and helping my teammates become better players."

He added, "I have complete faith it will get done before training camp. These things take time. The Raiders know I want to be here; this is my family, and I know they want me to be their quarterback."

Carr's comments were in response to a recent report from Michael Silver of NFL.com, who wrote that Carr "has grown frustrated with the slow pace of discussions and is extremely eager to get the deal done before the start of training camp."

Silver also noted that "there has been no significant communication between his agent and the Raiders within the last several weeks, according to two sources familiar with the situation."

As Silver noted, Carr is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will make $977,519 in 2017. The expectation has been that the Raiders and Carr would work out a new deal following the NFL draft, but that hasn't come to fruition yet.

During an interview with JT "The Brick" on 95.7 The Game, McKenzie sidestepped the issue of contract negotiations:

"I see Derek every day. We have a great relationship, communicate very well. I don’t like discussing contracts through the outside, outside these walls. I keep that as being my mantra and keep that personally in house, but bottom line is we love Derek and we want to keep him and we’re going to do everything to make sure this contract gets done."

It's certainly hard to imagine the Raiders pushing off an extension for long. Carr was superb in 2016, when he threw for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions and led the team to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and a talented offensive line have turned the Raiders into a true contender. In the process, he's established himself as a franchise quarterback. And franchise quarterbacks always get paid, which leaves a sense of inevitability surrounding his contract extension.