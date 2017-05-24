Breaking Down Dallas Cowboys' Best, Worst Contracts

0 of 8

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

No team is immune to bad contracts. It doesn't matter the sport or the team, every team has a handful of contracts that they wished were never signed. It is just a part of sports and business.

But, just like signing a player to a bad contract, there are also times where teams benefit from taking chances on players early. We've seen the Dallas Cowboys do this multiples times with mixed results.

Here, we look at some of the best and worst contracts for the Cowboys.

For this exercise, I will avoid using rookie contracts. Each rookie contract is slotted, so Dallas doesn't really have to do much work with those.

Instead, we will look at players who were given second contracts by the Cowboys and examine how those deals have benefited or have hurt the team.