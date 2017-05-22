Liverpool Transfer News: Daniel Sturridge Discusses Future, Latest Reds Rumours

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has suggested there's every chance he'll remain a Reds player next season despite speculation surrounding his future.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp and struggled for fitness again throughout the 2016-17 term. Even so, after Liverpool booked their place in the UEFA Champions League for next season with a win over Middlesbrough on Sunday, Sturridge has hinted he'll be sticking around.

"That is for the club to decide, for myself I am enjoying my football," said the striker about a potential move, per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo. "My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward. There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here."

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Sturridge has started Liverpool's last two games and was impressive in the comfortable victories over West Ham United and Boro.

Even so, as noted by Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo, there's a sense the striker may have played his final game for the football club:

Sturridge is a player who has divided opinion in the Liverpool fanbase. For some, his injury record, his dwindling dynamism and inconsistent work rate make him dispensable.

However, whenever he does take to the field, the former Chelsea man has an impact. Sturridge is clever in possession, is still sharp over five yards, and when chances are created for him, he's lethal in front of goal.

Per Jack Lusby of This Is Anfield, Sturridge is a player who seems to bring out the best from the Reds in the final third:

Given Liverpool are set to be involved in European football next season, Klopp would certainly benefit from having a player of Sturridge's class in the squad. He may not have the attributes to command a regular position in the starting lineup as things stand, but there's no doubt the forward can be a massive asset.

Demarai Gray Linked

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, Liverpool are the favourites to sign Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

The report suggested Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking the 20-year-old, although the Reds are said to be "confident" of clinching a £12 million deal. Liverpool "will make an offer to trigger his release clause when the transfer window opens in July," Hopkinson's report added.

Gray joined Leicester in January 2016 and was a peripheral figure as the Foxes clinched a memorable Premier League title triumph. However, he's failed to cement a place in the first team this season and, according to Hopkinson, is keen to try his hand elsewhere as a result.

As Ed Malyon of The Independent noted earlier in the campaign, when he has featured this term, Gray has enlivened Leicester:

While there are clearly parts of his game that Gray needs to refine, interest from Liverpool would make sense. Whenever Sadio Mane has been absent this season, the Reds have lacked a penetrative and pacy threat from out wide. The Leicester man would potentially provide that.

Getting first-team football would be a challenge at Anfield, and if Gray wants to show he can cut it in the Premier League on a consistent basis, Liverpool may not be the best move for him. The lure of working under Klopp at such an illustrious club would be a tempting prospect for the youngster, though.