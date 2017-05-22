Cris Cyborg Cited for Battery After Punching Angela Magana on Video

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

MMA fighter Cris Cyborg has been cited for battery by authorities after punching Angela Magana in the face over the weekend in Las Vegas, TMZ Sports reported:

"According to law enforcement sources, Magana says Cyborg punched the left side of her face after the two fighters got into a verbal argument. Police say they reviewed surveillance video that showed Cyborg throwing a punch and hitting Magana in the face once.

"Cops say Magana—a 33-year-old UFC strawweight—transported herself to the hospital and was treated for a laceration to the inside of her lip. A.M. told police that doctors at the hospital diagnosed her with an 'acute head injury' and 'cervical strain.'"

Magana claimed TMZ's report was inaccurate, however:

You can see video of the incident in question below, via FanSided. (Warning: Video contains profanity.)

Magana posted more about the altercation as well:

The incident reportedly was in reaction to Magana and Cyborg beefing online. Magana has taken several incendiary shots at Cyborg over the past year (which include NSFW language), and it appears Cyborg confronted her in response.

Cyborg's official Twitter account even acknowledged as much:

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad also seemed to comment on the matter:

Suffice to say, the feud between Cyborg and Magana is only likely to grow following their altercation, this time with the potential for legal ramifications.