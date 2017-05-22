Cris Cyborg Cited for Battery After Punching Angela Magana on Video

Cris Cyborg Cited for Battery After Punching Angela Magana on VideoMay 22, 2017
MMA fighter Cris Cyborg has been cited for battery by authorities after punching Angela Magana in the face over the weekend in Las Vegas, TMZ Sports reported:
"According to law enforcement sources, Magana says Cyborg punched the left side of her face after the two fighters got into a verbal argument. Police say they reviewed surveillance video that showed Cyborg throwing a punch and hitting Magana in the face once.
"Cops say Magana—a 33-year-old UFC strawweight—transported herself to the hospital and was treated for a laceration to the inside of her lip. A.M. told police that doctors at the hospital diagnosed her with an 'acute head injury' and 'cervical strain.'"
Magana claimed TMZ's report was inaccurate, however:
Angela Magana @AngelaMagana1
Tmz report is grossly inaccurate. When the police report is printed you will see5/22/2017, 6:47:45 PM
You can see video of the incident in question below, via FanSided. (Warning: Video contains profanity.)
Magana posted more about the altercation as well:
Angela Magana @AngelaMagana1
I was the victim of roid rage today. Hope it was worth your job. Sue happy lawyers hitting me up left and right now #Cyborg5/22/2017, 2:55:22 AM
Angela Magana @AngelaMagana1
Lets be clear I did not call cops UFC did. But I decided to press charges after speaking with them. I have my teeth https://t.co/BKrAMpz8Sy5/22/2017, 3:07:52 AM
The incident reportedly was in reaction to Magana and Cyborg beefing online. Magana has taken several incendiary shots at Cyborg over the past year (which include NSFW language), and it appears Cyborg confronted her in response.
Cyborg's official Twitter account even acknowledged as much:
#UFC214 #LetsGoChamp @criscyborg
Cris Cyborg just confronted Angela Magana for her numerous derogatory social media posts and things got heated.5/21/2017, 10:50:04 PM
UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad also seemed to comment on the matter:
Belal muhammad @bullyb170
Awkward moment when cyborg punches someone then looks at you and say "want some too" 😳5/22/2017, 12:04:58 AM
Suffice to say, the feud between Cyborg and Magana is only likely to grow following their altercation, this time with the potential for legal ramifications.