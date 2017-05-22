5-Star Arizona Commit Emmanuel Akot Reclassifies for 2017 Class

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Arizona's already loaded roster got stronger Monday with the addition of 5-star wing Emmanuel Akot.

Per Evan Daniels of Scout.com, Akot will reclassify from the 2018 class to 2017.

"I chose to reclass because I know I'm ready," Akot said. "I want to get better and I know I will get pushed everyday at Arizona. I'll be on a really good team too so this is a great opportunity for me."

Prior to making the switch, the Canadian was considered the No. 15 player overall in 2018 and No. 3 at his position, per Scout.com.

He joins a class that already includes one of the top players in the country in center DeAndre Ayton, plus guard Brandon Randolph and two other 4-star recruits. With Rawle Alkins having recently announced his return along with Allonzo Trier, the Wildcats could be one of the best teams in college basketball next season.

Rob Dauster of NBC Sports listed Arizona as No. 2 in his early preseason predictions, trailing only Michigan State.

Akot is a bit raw compared to others on the roster, but he has great length and athleticism at 6'7". He's a quality defender who can knock down jumpers from the perimeter, giving him two-way appeal. Even if Akot isn't a star as a freshman, he should make a positive impact for the Pac-12 squad.