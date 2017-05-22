Juan Cuadrado's Juventus Loan Move Made Permanent, Under Contract Until 2020

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus have confirmed they have taken up an option to acquire Juan Cuadrado on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

The Italian champions released a statement on their official website on Monday noting that the Colombia winger, on loan from Stamford Bridge, had signed with the club until 2020. The statement added that Juve will pay the Blues €20 million (£17 million) for Cuadrado in three instalments.

Cuadrado spent the 2015-16 season on loan in Turin before rejoining Juve last summer on a three-year loan deal.

During his time with the Serie A giants, the former Fiorentina man has been exceptional. Here's a look at some of his best moments in the famous black-and-white jersey:

Cuadrado has been thrilling to watch at the Juventus Stadium. Although he's been used in so many different positions during his career, with the Bianconeri, he's primarily been deployed on the right side of midfield and has left many a left-back in a daze.

The 28-year-old has blistering speed, remarkable skill and offers Juventus a penetrative threat from the flanks.

It's why, despite their wealth of attacking options, the Serie A winners look so much more fearsome when he's in the XI. The forward quartet of Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Cuadrado has been among the best in European football this season.

As noted by Squawka Football, as well as influencing games in the final third, Cuadrado is also willing to put work in out of possession, too:

Having failed to make an impact at Chelsea under former manager Jose Mourinho, the winger is showing his true worth with Juventus. He's enjoyed plenty of success at the club, too, with back-to-back Serie A and Coppa Italia titles clinched.

The challenge for Cuadrado now in the peak years of his career will be to help Juventus continue dominating domestically and in Europe. The Colombian will hope to have an impact on next month's UEFA Champions League final, when Juventus take on Real Madrid in Cardiff.