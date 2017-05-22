Arsenal Transfer News: Thierry Henry Talks Alexis Sanchez, Latest Rumours

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has admitted he's concerned the Gunners' failure to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League may make it hard for the club to keep Alexis Sanchez.

Liverpool's win over Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Sunday means Arsenal will not take part in European football's elite club competition in 2017-18. With speculation rife over the future of Sanchez, Henry told Sky Sports (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express) the club's underachievement will make it a challenge to convince the player to stay this summer.

"I hope that he's going to stay but he wants to be in the Champions League, he wants to be in a club that is competing at least and it hasn't happened recently (at Arsenal)," the Frenchman said. "I'm talking about in the Champions League and Premier League because he won the FA Cup already with Arsenal."

David Dow/Getty Images

Henry, who is the Gunners' all-time record goalscorer, also said it is "vital" Arsenal keep hold of the Chile international.

If he were to depart in the upcoming transfer window, Sanchez would leave a huge void at the point of the Arsenal attack, as these numbers from Squawka Football show:

But it's far from certain the 28-year-old will be at the Emirates Stadium next season, as he only has one year remaining on his contract with the Gunners.

According to Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, champions Chelsea have made Sanchez their top target in the upcoming window, although Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus are also said to be keen to bring him in.

As Henry notes, not playing in Europe's biggest club competition will be a blow for Arsenal as they seek to keep their star men around. Given Sanchez is in the prime of his career and doesn't seem close to signing an extension, at this stage it would be a surprise to see him don Gunners colours next term.

Hector Bellerin Rumours

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

According to Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Barcelona are hopeful they can negotiate a knockdown price for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin this summer due to the club's fifth-place finish.

The report noted that the transfer is now "more feasible" given the Gunners will be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season, meaning Barcelona will adopt a "new strategy" in pursuit of the Spain international.

Arsenal brought Bellerin to London from the Barca academy, and he's gone on to establish himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League. However, as noted, the 22-year-old has been frequently linked with a return to the Catalan club.

The youngster hasn't enjoyed the most consistent of campaigns and was recently dropped to the bench by manager Arsene Wenger. Needless to say, sports journalist Rafael Hernandez isn't convinced by the right-back:

Although Bellerin is defensively frail at times, in advanced areas he can be a huge threat with his searing pace and tremendous energy resources. For a side like Barcelona, who are on the front foot for such long spells in matches, he would potentially be a brilliant option.

Still, Arsenal will not want to cash in on one of the star footballers, especially given he only signed a new contract with the club in November. Champions League or not, the Gunners are in a strong position and would surely demand a massive fee before agreeing to any sale.