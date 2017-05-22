Philippe Coutinho Says He Would Be 'Just Another Player' If He Left Liverpool

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has declared his allegiance to the Anfield giants after saying he would be "just another player" at Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

According to ESPN Brasil (h/t Samuel Lovett of The Independent), Coutinho spoke about his dedication to his team:

"I have a long contract with Liverpool. Speculation is for journalists only. We started the season very well, I started well. But then in the middle the performance regressed. Then we bounced back, I finished the season at a high level. The whole team is playing well, today was a very important victory, next season it's the Champions League."

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Coutinho discussed the potential for legacy on Merseyside.

"Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour," said the Brazilian. "Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."

The 24-year-old has been a pivotal player for manager Jurgen Klopp this term, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists, according to Lovett.

Liverpool's climb back into the Champions League will help them retain their best talent, and it is vital for the Reds that Coutinho remains under Klopp's management for the foreseeable future.

Coutinho signed a new deal with the Reds that is set to expire in 2022, per Lovett.