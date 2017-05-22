Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Douglas Costa, Bernardo Silva

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United could make significant moves in the forthcoming transfer window as Bayern Munich "listen to offers" for Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches.

The Red Devils are also set to capture Monaco prodigy Bernardo Silva as manager Jose Mourinho makes a pitch for his young countryman.

According to German magazine Kicker (h/t The Sun's Alex Terrell), Costa and Sanches have fallen down the pecking order under coach Carlo Ancelotti, and Mourinho could move swiftly to take the Bavarian duo.

Costa is contracted to Bayern until 2020, but his influence and minutes have greatly reduced in recent times.

The player's representative, Junior Mendoza, has said Costa could leave the Bundesliga champions if the right offer is made.

"It is obvious that both parties need to be happy in a contract," said Mendoza as he addressed a potential exit for his client, per Terrell.

Here is the Brazilian in action:

United are also "closing in" on Silva after the 22-year-old's excellent season in Ligue 1 and are in "advanced negotiations" to complete a deal.

According to France Football (h/t Metro), Mourinho is ready to offer a blockbuster fee for the diminutive Portugal international. Silva has plundered eight goals in the French top flight and provided nine assists.

Mourinho's side are on the edge of success in the UEFA Europa League, but it has been proven the squad has neither the depth or quality to compete for the Premier League title.

Costa and Silva have playmaking artistry at the centre of their games and would pair up with a potential new striker at Old Trafford.

Silva is one of the most exciting and dynamic players to burst on the scene in many years, and his mobility and vision would allow Mourinho to craft a consistent attack.

United have choices in defence and midfield, but they need a talent to replace Wayne Rooney as a world-class No. 10 in the starting XI.