Preakness Results 2017: Finishing Times and Replay Analysis from Pimlico Race

Always Dreaming's Triple Crown bid ended on Saturday at the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

But this race wasn't about the Kentucky Derby champion. No, this time it was Cloud Computing, who edged Classic Empire by a nose to win in a close finish to emerge victorious.

Not only did Always Dreaming fail to capture the win, but he came in eighth.

Heading into Saturday's race, Classic Empire was a 2-1 favorite, while Always Dreaming came in at 6-5. Cloud Computing, on the other hand, entered the race with 13-1 odds, but that didn't stop the lightly raced colt from making a big splash on the muddy track, with a finishing time of 1:55.99.

The complete finishing order for the Preakness Stakes is below:

2017 Preakness Stakes Finishing Order Finish Horse Odds 1 Cloud Computing 13-1 2 Classic Empire 2-1 3 Senior Investment 30-1 4 Lookin At Lee 9-1 5 Gunnevera 11-1 6 Multiplier 19-1 7 Conquest Mo Money 10-1 8 Always Dreaming 6-5 9 Hence 22-1 10 Term of Art 45-1 Preakness.com; Odds via OddsShark

Always Dreaming set the pace out of the gate, while Classic Empire closed in on his outside.

But Cloud Computing and his jockey, Javier Castellano, were content to wait for their opportunity behind the two pace horses and then made a move that paid off handsomely on the final stretch.

Though Classic Empire opened that stretch with a three-length lead, Castellano broke Cloud Computing into a run.

The duo gained on Classic Empire with the wire in sight until, eventually, Cloud Computing edged him out by a head for the major upset:

"I think I always had a lot of confidence in this horse but I didn't have the opportunity to ride the horse," Castellano said after the victory, per Preakness.com.

"Then Mr. Brown gave me the opportunity to ride the horse in the Preakness. It was a great combination and I am blessed to have the opportunity and enjoy the ride."

Meanwhile, Classic Empire's jockey, Julien Leparoux, analyzed how he and his colt let the opportunity to win slip through their fingertips.

"We got the trip we wanted, outside Always Dreaming," Leparoux explained, per Preakness.com.

"The only thing is, Always Dreaming backed out of the race early, so I got to the lead early, maybe too early. I got to the lead early, and the winner just came at us at the end. He ran a big, big race. No excuses."

Indeed, looking back at the replay, it's obvious that Classic Empire just can't maintain the precarious lead against the extra effort that Cloud Computing put forth at the end.

The NTRA shared a remarkable photo of just how close the final result was:

This Preakness Stakes set a few different records, including for attendance (140,327) and handle ($97,168,658), per the race website.

Additionally, Cloud Computing is the first horse to have won the Preakness without having run the Kentucky Derby since 2006, according to Preakness.com.