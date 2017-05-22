Kevin Durant Says Warriors Move Was '100 Percent Correct Decision,' Win or Lose

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Superstar forward Kevin Durant firmly believes joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency last offseason was the best move he could have made for his career.

"I made the 100 percent correct decision, win or lose," he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated on Sunday. "I feel like this is the place I was supposed to be. I appreciate everything I've done before this. But I'm here now, and I feel like it's a great spot for me to be. This is where I am supposed to be at this point of my life. I'm taking it on and conquering every part of it. I'm enjoying every single step."

Durant is aware that even if he and the Warriors win a title this year, there will still be people who dislike him for signing with a loaded Golden State team:

"They are always going to talk. Nobody is ever going to be happy, no matter what you do. Definitely, I’ve got a lot of support out here. We get a lot of support. But someone is always going to discredit anything good that happens. That’s just life in general. Nobody is ever going to be 100 percent happy with everything."

"Somebody is always going to disagree. Somebody is always going to discredit. It’s just a part of life. When you want to do it for each other and for friends and family, that’s when it’s purer than anything."

In his interview with The Undefeated, Durant also said he plans on returning to the Warriors next season. He has a player option for $27.7 million.

And he spoke about why he enjoys being a member of the Warriors organization:

"It’s just basketball. You have people here who realize that the most important thing is it’s a game. You have fun. But you also should be passionate and dedicated. That is what everybody’s vision is. We know how important it is to everybody else. It’s not that serious."

"There is a fine line between being passionate, taking it serious and being too serious. We kind of tiptoe that line a little bit more so on the not-so-serious side. I think that’s what makes it fun and makes you have a good time."

The Warriors have been enjoying themselves during their 11-0 start to the postseason, as they are now just a win away from their third straight NBA Finals appearance. Durant, 28, has been excellent in his nine postseason appearances (he missed two games with a left calf strain), averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

The Warriors appear to be on a collision course with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, an NBA Finals rematch that was widely predicted since Durant joined the Warriors over the summer.

For Durant, it would be his second time clashing with James in the NBA Finals, after the Miami Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in 2012. This time around, both the Warriors and Durant will be hoping to get the best of James and Co.