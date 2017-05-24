Ranking All 30 MLB Teams by Their Trade Asset Power

0 of 30

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

There are two types of teams who hold significant power at the MLB trade deadline.

A rebuilding club with coveted veteran assets and a contender with the prospect talent to swing a blockbuster deal to acquire said veteran talent.

Ahead we've taken a crack at ranking all 30 teams based on their trade asset power.

That first meant identifying each team as a buyer or seller, based on expected performance and organizational philosophy. In other words, don't expect a rebuilding team like the Milwaukee Brewers to suddenly change course or a team pushing hard to contend like the Seattle Mariners to throw in the towel if they're within striking distance.

From there, each team's five most valuable potential trade chips were identified and teams were ranked based on their trade asset power based on that collection of players as well any other veteran trade chips in the case of sellers and overall prospect depth in the case of buyers.