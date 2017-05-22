MMAer Unknowingly Fought While Pregnant, According to Her UFC Fighter Boyfriend

Earlier this year, Serena Williams won her 23rd singles Grand Slam championship at the Australian Open. Just weeks later, she revealed she was pregnant with her first child.

In the MMA world, a retroactive discovery of that magnitude would take on a different, scarier tone altogether—given the violence of the sport and the potential effect on the unborn child.

That's exactly the situation MMA fighter Vanessa Melo found herself in recently.

According to her boyfriend, UFC fighter Johnny Eduardo, as told to Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting, she unknowingly fought pregnant in Finland.

"She had no idea she was pregnant. If I knew it, I wouldn’t ... let her do it. That’s crazy [laughs]," he said.

MMAFighting went on to detail that Melo and the baby are fine and that Eduardo is looking forward to fatherhood with his fourth daughter. His other three daughters are named Julia, Juliana and Lorena.

Melo lost her fight in Finland and droppin to 5-5.