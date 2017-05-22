Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Prioritise Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez Rumours

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea could rebuild their attack with the signings of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, according to reports.

The London Evening Standard (h/t Metro) reported Blues manager Antonio Conte has "prioritised" the capture of Everton's Lukaku over Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid in the forthcoming transfer window. Chelsea believe they can "talk down" the Toffees' £100 million valuation of the Belgium international.

The 24-year-old originally signed for the west London club in 2011 from Anderlecht but could not break into the Chelsea starting XI, leaving on loan to join West Bromwich Albion before arriving on Merseyside.

Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

Lukaku has been impressive this term, but his form slipped away towards the end of the season.

However, his total of 24 goals from 35 Premier League appearances, per Squawka.com, has made him one of English football's elite strikers, and he is ready for a move to a bigger side.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol confirmed Chelsea will face competition for Lukaku's signature from Manchester United:

Lukaku could be joined at the Bridge by Sanchez after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry (h/t Tom Olver of Metro) has said the Chilean superstar could be ready to leave Arsenal in order to continue playing in Europe's top competition, with the forward linked with a switch across the capital.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Henry told Sky Sports:

"I hope that he’s going to stay but he wants to be in the Champions League, he wants to be in a club that is competing at least and it hasn’t happened recently (at Arsenal).

"I’m talking about in the Champions League and Premier League because he won the FA Cup already with Arsenal.

"Who knows what’s going to happen with him? Is he going to listen to other teams that are going to come and get him?"

Lukaku and Sanchez would be dynamic additions to Conte's attack, and if Chelsea had played additional games in Europe this term, they might not have had the depth to accelerate to victory in the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Owner Roman Abramovich would be forced to pay a huge fee for their combined talents, but they would form one of world football's most lethal attacking trios with Eden Hazard.

Conte and Abramovich will not stop after English league domination, and both men will be craving to win the Champions League after a sensational 12 months.

The potential signing of Sanchez would also hugely damage Arsenal's chances of catching Chelsea in the Premier League, making him a very shrewd capture in the short term, whatever the price.