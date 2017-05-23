Philadelphia Eagles Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spot This Offseason

0 of 5

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

NFL depth charts are the ultimate revolving door in sports, and the Philadelphia Eagles roster has exemplified that as the team continues to rebuild its roster under head coach Doug Pederson and his staff.

The Eagles have done well over the last two offseasons to infuse the roster with the right young talent, but tough decisions need to be made regarding overpaid veterans who are no longer proving to be worth their contracts. Philly has already made progress on this front by releasing Connor Barwin, along with severing ties with multiple other veteran starters like corners Nolan Carroll and Leodis McKelvin.

Most of the veterans atop the depth chart are in the Eagles' plans at least for the 2017 season, but there are a few likely exits along with potential trades on the horizon that would continue the youth movement and allow the team to explore their depth without disrupting their status as NFC East contenders.

Let's inspect the Eagles roster and find the veterans who are the most likely to be phased out before the season.