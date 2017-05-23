Philadelphia Eagles Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spot This Offseason

Philadelphia Eagles Veterans in Danger of Losing Roster Spot This OffseasonMay 23, 2017
NFL depth charts are the ultimate revolving door in sports, and the Philadelphia Eagles roster has exemplified that as the team continues to rebuild its roster under head coach Doug Pederson and his staff.
The Eagles have done well over the last two offseasons to infuse the roster with the right young talent, but tough decisions need to be made regarding overpaid veterans who are no longer proving to be worth their contracts. Philly has already made progress on this front by releasing Connor Barwin, along with severing ties with multiple other veteran starters like corners Nolan Carroll and Leodis McKelvin.
Most of the veterans atop the depth chart are in the Eagles' plans at least for the 2017 season, but there are a few likely exits along with potential trades on the horizon that would continue the youth movement and allow the team to explore their depth without disrupting their status as NFC East contenders.
Let's inspect the Eagles roster and find the veterans who are the most likely to be phased out before the season.
Mychal Kendricks
It's somewhat surprising that Mychal Kendricks is even on this list, if only because of how surprising it is that he's still a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kendricks didn't seem to fit the 4-3 scheme of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz at all on paper, and that translated to the field throughout 2016. The embattled linebacker played just 26.79 percent of the defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, despite dressing in 15 games and starting eight.
The Eagles desperately need a new starter at weak-side linebacker, but they've done little to address it with so many other pressing roster needs this offseason. That doesn't mean Kendricks should, or will, keep his spot. He's simply not a fit, and the Eagles would be better off thrusting someone like Najee Goode or eventually rookie Nate Gerry into the fold rather than to keep failing to utilize Kendricks.
A talented player who could thrive in a 3-4 scheme, Kendricks seemingly has trade value, but there's been no real noise on a potential suitor. If the Eagles can get anything decent in return for the former second-round pick, expect them to take it.
Jason Kelce
Longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce is coming off his second Pro Bowl season in three years and is at the top of his game. But money may determine his future.
The Eagles made Kelce the team's 10th-highest-paid player, per Over The Cap, and his $6.2 million cap hit is a big figure to throw at any center. When Philly re-signed Stefen Wisniewski to a three-year deal that could be worth up to $14 million, that gave every indication that Kelce is going to be on the move sooner or later.
Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly speculated that the New Orleans Saints could be possible suitors if they dangled Mark Ingram in talks, but that seems less likely with LeGarrette Blount signing for the Eagles. Still, the team have a ridiculous amount of money tied up in two centers and only one will get meaningful snaps.
Wisniewski has starting experience and has done his time with the reserves. By re-signing him, the Eagles gave themselves a chance to open some much-needed cap space by getting rid of Kelce, and they should take that opportunity sooner rather than later.
Ryan Mathews
Many would argue that Ryan Mathews' Eagles departure is a mere formality, but he's still on the roster, and that has to change before training camp begins.
The writing was on the wall before, and it became loud and clear when the Eagles signed Blount that Mathews' days in gang green are over. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the Blount signing "probably winds up sealing the deal," and that Mathews should be leaving Philly once he's healthy.
The neck injury that ended Mathews' season has complicated his departure, as he'll have to pass a physical, but the Eagles have given every indication that they're moving forward without him. A trio of Blount, Wendell Smallwood and rookie Donnel Pumphrey is expected to man the backfield with occasional cameos from Darren Sproles.
Whether it'll be a trade or release isn't yet clear, but the Eagles will receive some peace of mind and a few million in cap space when the Ryan Mathews era in Philly comes to an end.
Ron Brooks
Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks is in a precarious position entering the 2017 season.
On one hand, the Eagles parted ways with both of their starting cornerbacks over the offseason and seemingly opened up the competition for both spots on the depth chart. On the other, the team landed two high draft picks at the position who both should all but expect to take over those vacant spots at some point as rookies.
Brooks still holds value, as arguably the only experienced cornerback on the roster who could be a Band-Aid from Week 1 until Sidney Jones returns from injury or Rasul Douglas shows he's capable. But he's not alone in returning corners who could compete, as Jalen Mills, Patrick Robinson and others are likely to push for playing time.
The former Buffalo Bill serves a purpose for the Eagles in 2017, but the team drafted multiple cornerbacks for a reason. The onus will be on Brooks to prove he's capable of lifting up the unit, and it wouldn't be shocking if he failed to prove that in training camp and found his name among the cuts.
Marcus Smith
It's tough to paint Marcus Smith as a veteran, after three years of proving right the Eagles fans who called him a bust after a lackluster rookie season. But after all, the former first-round pick has gotten plenty of opportunities to show his worth and has failed at every turn.
Smith didn't prove to be a capable starting defensive end, and over the last two seasons he has played his way out of the rotation altogether at times. The Eagles haven't yet cut ties but have certainly taken action by drafting Derek Barnett in the first round of this year's draft, signing veteran Chris Long and even giving Vinny Curry a big contract last offseason.
All of the sudden, roster spots are running dry at defensive end and Smith could very well be a casualty. While it still makes sense to keep him around on the last year of his guaranteed rookie contract, the Eagles may be better off giving that spot to a player who is more reliable in getting pressure on the quarterback.