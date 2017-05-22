Dak Prescott 'Didn't Have to Win' Games for Cowboys, Per Doug Pederson

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

While it was a largely complementary statement, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will likely face questions after saying Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "didn't have to win the games" for his team in 2016.

Pederson made the statement when asked to discuss the Cowboys quarterback in an appearance on the Doomsday Podcast with Ed Werder and Matt Mosley.

“He didn’t have to win the games for them,” Pederson said (via Andrew Porter of CBS Philly). “He knew that he had a good defense, a tremendous offensive line, a great runner. He had some veteran players that he could rely on and he learned that early, as soon as he had the opportunity to play and that was from day one.

That’s something that a young quarterback sometimes, take ... a while to figure out. ... The impressive thing is he learned to handle that business that well, utilize the people around him and understand that he didn’t have to go win the game.”

