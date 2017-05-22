Adrien Broner Serving 3 Days in Jail for Contempt of Court

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner will spend the next three days in jail due to contempt of court.

As FOX19 reported, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of disorderly conduct in relation to an incident in 2014. Having failed to show up for subsequent court dates, he was also charged with contempt and was taken away in handcuffs after Monday’s hearing, according to the report.

Per the initial source, the charge of disorderly conduct was in relation to an incident at a bar in Kenton County three years ago. The jail time is said to have been suspended.

The former four-weight world champion was arrested in April in Kentucky after he was spotted driving a car that was scattered with eight bullet holes, per Dan Rafael of ESPN. Broner claimed he was shot at.

The fighter has regularly been in trouble with the authorities. As noted by Rafael, in April 2016, Broner turned himself in on outstanding felony charges.

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The fighter was accused of assaulting and robbing a man of $12,000 at gunpoint. The judge stated Broner was hung over at his court hearing, which he also turned up late for. Broner was sentenced to 30 days behind bars for contempt.

Broner has previously held the WBO junior lightweight, WBC lightweight, WBA welterweight and WBA super lightweight titles. He’s won his last three fights, with his most recent a split-decision victory over Adrian Granados in February.