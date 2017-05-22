Colorado Rockies Off to Historically Good Start in 2017

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies closer Greg Holland entered during the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds holding a two-run lead and then proceeded to set down three of the four batters he faced to close out the 6-4 victory.

The win moved the Rockies' record on the season to 28-17—the best in franchise history through 45 games, per MLB Stat of the Day. It also kept the club two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Offense generally serves as the Rockies' calling card due to their home ballpark, Coors Field, heavily favoring the bats. This season has been no exception, with Colorado ranking sixth in the league in runs scored.

However, the pitching staff has held its own as well. While the club's home ERA (5.13) is worst in the majors, its 3.56 road ERA is the second-best behind just the Arizona Diamondbacks (3.43).

When the Rockies signed Holland this offseason, it was difficult to know what the team was getting out of a 31-year-old hurler who hadn't pitched since 2015 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Holland has not only returned to an effective form, but he also currently leads the majors with 19 saves and owns a phenomenal 0.96 ERA with 26 strikeouts over 18.2 frames.

Colorado's hot start is even more surprising when considering that it was without some of its best players early in the campaign. First baseman/outfielder Ian Desmond missed extended time to begin the campaign due to a fractured left hand, and 23-year-old outfielder David Dahl remains on the disabled list with a rib fracture.

If the Rockies continue to receive adequate pitching and get a fully healthy lineup, they could compete for the NL West crown this season. For now, they can settle for owning the best record in the National League approximately a quarter of the way through the season.