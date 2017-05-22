    Luke Walton Says He's a 'Big Fan' of Lonzo Ball, LaVar Is a 'Big Personality'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with the media before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 11, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton doesn't seem to be worried about the potential of dealing with LaVar Ball's major presence if the Lakers make his son, Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

    "My dad's got a big personality too," Walton told TMZ Sports. "I'm used to that type of stuff. To me, I'm a fan of [Lonzo Ball's] game and the way that he plays."  

    You can see the full interview below:

              

