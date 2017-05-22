Luke Walton Says He's a 'Big Fan' of Lonzo Ball, LaVar Is a 'Big Personality'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton doesn't seem to be worried about the potential of dealing with LaVar Ball's major presence if the Lakers make his son, Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

"My dad's got a big personality too," Walton told TMZ Sports. "I'm used to that type of stuff. To me, I'm a fan of [Lonzo Ball's] game and the way that he plays."

You can see the full interview below:

