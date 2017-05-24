Manchester City Players 'Convinced' Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker Deals Are 'Done'

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Manchester City players are reportedly "convinced" deals for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker will go through this summer.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the duo have been made priority targets by City manager Pep Guardiola "and Etihad stars believe the pair's moves from north London to the Etihad are both done deals." It's suggested Sanchez and Walker would cost a cumulative £100 million.

Cross added that while City will face stiff competition for Sanchez, as things stand he looks set to stay in England.

"Bayern Munich and French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 28-year-old Chile forward, with the German champions having made a strong move to try to sign him," the report continued. "But there is a growing belief at City that Sanchez wants to stay in the Premier League, and that they are in pole position to get him."

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Given Sanchez only has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, it's noted City would potentially get their man with an offer of £50 million. Per WhoScored.com, given what the Chilean brings to a team, that'd be a bargain fee:

Aside from a lull earlier in the season, Sanchez was sensational for Arsenal in the 2016-17 Premier League term.

Initially, the Gunners No. 7 shone at the point of the attack in partnership with Mesut Ozil. His fiery and inventive brand of football proved to be too much for many centre-backs to cope with. He's also done a brilliant job on either flank.

For City, he'd be an exciting acquisition. Although of the two players aforementioned, it's Walker who would be the most important signing for the Manchester outfit.

"A deal for him looks more straightforward," said Cross, who noted Walker would also cost £50 million. "The Sheffield-born defender is keen to return to the north, which gives City the edge over Chelsea and Bayern."

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Given Pablo Zabaleta will leave the club, and Bacary Sagna is also out of contract this summer, bringing in a new right-back must be a priority for Guardiola. The Tottenham man's power, pace and energy would make him an exciting purchase.

Former Spurs player Graham Roberts wants to see Walker stay in north London, having developed into a tremendous right-back:

But, according to Cross, Walker would earn around three times his current salary if he was to join City. Additionally, having had to battle for his place in the XI with Kieran Trippier at Spurs, he would be a mainstay in Guardiola's team, as it requires major defensive surgery.

Given City have excelled in attack under Guardiola, the arrival of Sanchez wouldn't be filling a void, rather adding the gloss to a polished area of the team. Still, the prospect of him linking up with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane is a potentially exhilarating one.