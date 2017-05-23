Europe League Final 2017: Head-to-Head Record Before Ajax vs. Manchester United

David Ramos/Getty Images

Two of the world's most decorated clubs battle in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final as Ajax face Manchester United in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday.

The sides last met in 2012, and have only squared off against each other on four occasions, both winning two matches each.

A victory for United would see them collect their second major trophy of the campaign, granting them a route into next season's UEFA Champions League.

Here are the clubs' head-to-head record and their latest form in all competitions as they approach the final at the Friends Arena:

2017 Europa League Final: Head-To-Head Record Date Result Sept 15, 1976 Ajax 1-0 United Sept 29, 1976 United 2-0 Ajax Feb 16, 2012 Ajax 0-2 United Feb 23, 2012 United 1-2 Ajax 11v11.com

2017 Europa League Final: Form Guide Team Form Ajax LLWWLW United WLDDLW WhoScored.com

Preview

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Sweden will be treated to a clash of the ages as the historical greats of Ajax and United fight it out for silverware.

Both teams have suffered disappointment in their respective domestic campaigns, with the Amsterdam club pipped to the Eredivisie title by Feyenoord by only one point.

United were hard to beat in the Premier League this term but could not convert draws into victories as they went unbeaten from October until May in the competition.

New Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho has made his unit defensively tough in his first season, but they have often been found wanting in front of goal.

A major injury to Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic has compounded the issue for the Red Devils, with Wayne Rooney showing signs of decay in the penalty box.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Both sides have been in fantastic form in the Europa League, with Ajax winning all seven home games on their way to the final.

However, the Dutch masters have suffered on the road, victorious in just one match out of seven, according to WhoScored.com.

United are unbeaten in their last 10 Europa League matches. Both will be motivated for the win for not just the silverware, but also the chance to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Both sides will be missing influential centre-backs for the final, with Nick Viergever of Ajax and Eric Bailly of United both suspended, per WhoScored.

The Manchester giants witnessed the return of record signing Paul Pogba after bereavement against Crystal Palace in the final Premier League game of the season, and the France international hit the target as he led the side to a 2-0 win.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Pogba has taken his time to adjust to English football after his move from Italian champions Juventus, but the player has been a major influence on his team's run to the final in Stockholm.

The Frenchman has featured in 14 games in the Europa League this term, according to WhoScored, scoring twice and providing an assist.

United's exploits in the Europa League have certainly punished them in domestic competition, and they have been unable to fight on all fronts due to the expansive nature of the European schedule.

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Only a victory will be a reward for Mourinho's men as they watched their challenge for the Premier League falter early on.

Ajax are full of budding superstars, and the final in Sweden will be a perfect platform for them to show off their talents.

Mourinho will be aware of this and will attempt to close the Dutch team down from the opening punch, and if United get their way the game could be a highly tactical affair with few goals.