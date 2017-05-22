Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon Robbed at Gunpoint by Teenagers at Taco Bell

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

IndyCar stars Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday.

As FOX 59 reported, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report noted "the victims stated two males robbed them at gunpoint and fled north on Berwick (Avenue) on foot."

Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested later.

Earlier in the day, Dixon had won the pole position for the Indy 500. Franchitti, who is now retired from racing, is a four-time IndyCar Series champion as well as a three-time winner of the Indy 500.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The incident took place at a Taco Bell about a half-mile away from the Indianapolis circuit, according to FOX 59. Dixon's wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, was also reportedly in attendance when the robbery occurred.

Dixon had earlier posted a four-lap average time of 232.164 mph. As the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Twitter feed noted, it's been more than two decades since someone went faster while qualifying for the showpiece race:

The impressive benchmark means Dixon will begin next Sunday's spectacle in pole position. The New Zealander will be looking to add to his sole victory in the Indy 500, which came in 2008.