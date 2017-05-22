Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon Robbed at Gunpoint by Teenagers at Taco Bell

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

IndyCar stars Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday.

As reported by FOX 59, an IMPD document noted "the victims stated two males robbed them at gunpoint and fled north on Berwick (Avenue) on foot." Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were arrested later.

Earlier in the day, Dixon had qualified in pole position for the Indy 500. Franchitti, who is now retired from racing, is a four-time IndyCar Series champion as well as a three-time winner of the Indy 500.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As noted in the aforementioned report, the incident took place at a Taco Bell that is about half of a mile away from the Indianapolis circuit. Dixon’s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, is also said to have been in attendance when the robbery occurred.

Dixon had earlier posted a four-lap average time of 232.164 mph. As noted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Twitter feed, it’s been a while since someone went so quick in qualifying for the showpiece race:

It was an impressive benchmark that will see Dixon begin next Sunday’s spectacle in pole position. The New Zealander will be looking to add to his sole victory in the Indy 500, which came in 2008.