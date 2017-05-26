Every Power 5 College Football Team's Most Intriguing Freshman

1 of 27

Boston College: C.J. Lewis, WR

Although he was a quarterback in high school, C.J. Lewis probably has a future at a different position given his talent and the fact Boston College signed three other QBs. The 6'4" signee is expected to play wide receiver. Since the team's passing offense has ranked 114th or worse in the fourth straight seasons, they could use any sort of upgrade at receiver.

Duke: Drew Jordan, DE

Drew Jordan is a bit undersized but atones for his unfinished stature with superb explosiveness. That could push Jordan into the rotation as a freshman, especially considering Duke's leading returning sack-getter on the defensive line, Dominic McDonald, had 1.5 last year. Nobody's job should be safe.

Georgia Tech: Bruce Jordan-Swilling, LB

Yes, he's the top-rated player in Georgia Tech's 2017 class. But where is Bruce Jordan-Swilling going to stick? Though the 6'1", 209-pounder is listed as a linebacker on the Yellow Jackets' roster, he accumulated more than 5,000 rushing yards in high school. Jordan-Swilling may have a future on offense.

North Carolina: Michael Carter, RB

The departures of Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan created a glaring void in UNC's backfield. Michael Carter basically doesn't have a choice but to help fill the weakness because Jordon Brown is the only returning player at the position who logged a carry in 2016. Carter, an early enrollee, has a useful jump on incoming back Antwuan Branch.

North Carolina State: Erin Collins, RB

The Wolfpack don't have many openings for freshmen, which is ideal on a program perspective. Of the limited spots potentially available, running back is the biggest because of Matt Dayes' graduation. Erin Collins could take a portion of those 249 carries. Overly exciting? No. But NC State is in great position with veterans.

Pitt: Paris Ford, S

We know Jordan Whitehead is a starter for Pitt and that Dennis Briggs will likely join the All-ACC talent. His job isn't so secure, however, since highly recruited Paris Ford arrives this summer. He'll immediately compete with Jay Stocker and Bricen Garner for playing time—and potentially Briggs for the first-string spot.

Syracuse: Nykeim Johnson, WR

As Dino Babers continues to build the roster around his offensive scheme, speed is a necessity. Nykeim Johnson offers plenty of that. Plus, Syracuse's slot receivers aren't required to run a versatile route tree. If Johnson shows a clear handle of the offense, he might be too fast to keep on the sideline.

Virginia: Brian Delaney, K

Being a specialist isn't glamorous, but it is critical. Virginia dealt with an errant field goal on half of the team's attempts last season, so Brian Delaney could surge into that role. He may also replace Nick Conte, who ranked 14th and 15th in yards per punt during his two years as a starter.

Wake Forest: Jeffery Burley, LB

Marquel Lee was an under-the-radar star. Wake Forest hopes Jeffery Burley fits an identical mold. The 6'2", 225-pound linebacker, who only had eight offers from power-conference schools, per 247Sports, should challenge for snaps right away and may become the leader of the linebacking corps.