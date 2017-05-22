Darrelle Revis Reportedly Won't Face NFL Punishment After Dropped Felony Charges

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The NFL will not punish free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis after felony assault charges from an altercation in Pittsburgh were dismissed.

A league spokesperson confirmed Monday that Revis would not be punished, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Revis, 31, was initially arrested on two felony assault charges, one count of felony count robbery and conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. The charges were dismissed March 16.

The Jets released Revis in March despite still owing him $6 million in guaranteed money. Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowler, has gone unsigned likely in part due to the legal issues and also because of an uncharacteristically poor 2016.

Revis recorded 53 tackles and one interception last season, fine counting stats that undersold his struggles. Once considered the most feared cornerback in the NFL, Revis ranked 65th among cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' grading system.

Jets linebacker David Harris recently told reporters at a charity event that his former teammate is "too good" to be done at the NFL level.

"I think he'll keep playing," Harris told reporters. "I think he has a lot of football left in him. He didn't have his best year last year, and he knew that. But I'm sure somebody will pick him up. He knows too much of the sport, and he's too good of a player to be finished."