Mike Zimmer Will Be Away from Vikings for a 'Few Weeks' After 8th Eye Surgery

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will be away from the team for a "few weeks" after undergoing an eighth eye surgery, general manager Rick Spielman announced Monday.

"As the Vikings begin OTA practices, Coach Zimmer will be taking time away from the team to dedicate to recovering from eye surgery and restoring his health," Spielman said, per the Vikings' official website. "We all agree Mike’s health is the priority and we believe rest and recovery are in his best interest for the long term. We anticipate Mike back on the field in a few weeks."

Zimmer, 60, has undergone eight procedures since scratching his right eye in an October game against the Chicago Bears. He was forced to miss one game against the Dallas Cowboys after having surgery in November for a torn retina, which was his third procedure at the time.

“I had another little surgery last Wednesday, so it’s healing," Zimmer said Saturday, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.