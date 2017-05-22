Mike Zimmer Will Be Away from Vikings for a 'Few Weeks' After 8th Eye Surgery

Matt Vensel of the Star Tribune reported the team will not name an interim coach. Zimmer will divvy up the responsibilities between his assistants, with coordinators Pat Shurmur (offense) and George Edwards (defense) likely spearheading their sides of the ball.
The Vikings are scheduled to begin offseason workouts Tuesday. The team will also hold voluntary workouts May 23, 25, 31, June 1, 12-13 and 15, with mandatory minicamp taking place June 6-8. It's unclear if Zimmer will be available for any of those activities.