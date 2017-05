Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Fact: LeBron James scored 11 points in the Cavaliers' 111-108 loss in Game 3 on Sunday. James' teams are now 0-6 all-time in the playoffs when he fails to score at least 15 points.

Source: B/R Insights