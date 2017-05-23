B/R Experts' Predictions for the Europa League Final

B/R Experts' Predictions for the Europa League FinalMay 23, 2017
Manchester United bid to cap Jose Mourinho's first season at the helm with a second piece of silverware when they face Ajax in the Europa League final.
It's been a disappointing season for the Red Devils in the Premier League, but they scooped up the EFL Cup and now have a shot at European glory.
Our experts have been poring over the form book and their views are below.
Karl Matchett's View on Ajax vs. Manchester United
Jose Mourinho is a man who seems to draw inevitable comparison to his past successes, because his amazing trophy haul began so early and has continued everywhere.
The Europa League final is no different—it's almost like a Clasico fixture from his Real Madrid days. Ajax, the mini-Barca: home-grown stars aplenty, exciting attacking football, the admiration of long-distance viewers. United, close to a mirror of Jose's Madrid: stubborn, aggressive and methodical, making the big games a grind for their opposition...but without the same success in league play as yet, of course.
The game should be exciting with the clash of styles, but you have to wonder how the relative inexperience of the Dutch side will cope with being stifled, and how they'll react to the opportunity to win silverware and a group-stage berth in the Champions League.
United, importantly, have already got their first trophy of the season out of the way. They know what's required, they have their own flair players who can exploit defences in a single moment and they have a coach who has been at the top for years for a reason: a scintillating penchant for not losing.
Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Manchester United
First goalscorer: Marcus Rashford
Lars Pollmann's View on Ajax vs. Manchester United
To call Wednesday's Europa League final a duel of opposites would be quite the understatement. It's the match between a story people love against the club people love to hate, the match between one of the most exciting young teams and one of the more underwhelming big-moneyed teams in European football this season.
Jose Mourinho's impeccable cup final record—the Portuguese has accumulated 11 wins and only two losses across various cup competitions during his illustrious career—will face a stern test by the youthful exuberance of Ajax, who have made a spectacle of most of their games in the knockout stages.
With Peter Bosz's team having lost away matches at Copenhagen, Schalke and Olympique Lyon during their run to Stockholm, however, one might wonder if the occasion in a grand final may be a bit overwhelming for Ajax.
In contrast, though, United have far more to lose as they have put all their UEFA Champions League eggs in this one basket. The result of this pressure on both sides could be a snoozefest—which Mourinho perhaps would not mind one bit.
Prediction: Ajax 0-1 Manchester United
First goalscorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Adam Digby's View on Ajax vs. Manchester United
Ajax take on Manchester United in Stockholm on Wednesday evening, with both teams looking to cap disappointing campaigns with victory in the Europa League.
Jose Mourinho's men could only finish sixth in the Premier League, while the Dutch side lost out on their own domestic title on the final day.
This clash will see two vibrant young sides going head-to-head, but expect a low-scoring affair as United's last seven games in Europe have seen under 2.5 goals scored, while their last two meetings have seen each team pick up a win.
Prediction: 0-2
First goalscorer: Marcus Rashford
Sam Tighe's View on Ajax vs. Manchester United
Ajax vs. Manchester United pits youthful exuberance against hardened, serial winners, and it's incredibly difficult to figure out who will emerge victorious.
Jose Mourinho played most of the youth team on Sunday in an effort to rest as many stars as possible, but even in doing that he'll feel he's at a disadvantage, as Ajax will have had 10 straight days of rest by the time this fixture rolls round.
The Dutch team play some incredible stuff, and defeating Lyon in the semi-final was some feat, but this is the ultimate test of their mentality and in-game toughness. They can pass rings around anyone, but can they do so when Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera are playing spoiler in the centre, and do they have the strength to stop the frame of Paul Pogba shuttling through midfield?
The Europa League has been described as United's missing piece, the only trophy they haven't won, and Mourinho is the man to complete the puzzle.
Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Manchester United
First goalscorer: Lasse Schone