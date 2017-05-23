B/R Experts' Predictions for the Europa League Final

1 of 4

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho is a man who seems to draw inevitable comparison to his past successes, because his amazing trophy haul began so early and has continued everywhere.

The Europa League final is no different—it's almost like a Clasico fixture from his Real Madrid days. Ajax, the mini-Barca: home-grown stars aplenty, exciting attacking football, the admiration of long-distance viewers. United, close to a mirror of Jose's Madrid: stubborn, aggressive and methodical, making the big games a grind for their opposition...but without the same success in league play as yet, of course.

The game should be exciting with the clash of styles, but you have to wonder how the relative inexperience of the Dutch side will cope with being stifled, and how they'll react to the opportunity to win silverware and a group-stage berth in the Champions League.

United, importantly, have already got their first trophy of the season out of the way. They know what's required, they have their own flair players who can exploit defences in a single moment and they have a coach who has been at the top for years for a reason: a scintillating penchant for not losing.

Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Manchester United

First goalscorer: Marcus Rashford