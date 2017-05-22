Nevada Gaming Officials Target Mobile Betting for Raiders Stadium

John Locher/Associated Press

Nevada plans to allow mobile sports gambling at the Raiders' new home stadium in Las Vegas, barring an unforeseen change in the future.

David Purdum of ESPN.com reported state gaming officials and the stadium authority plan on allowing fans to use mobile apps to place bets inside the stadium. The stadium lease prohibits "any Gaming or Gambling, the maintaining or operating of a Gaming Establishment and/or sports wagering or any wagering on racing or other non-sports events."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Purdum the Raiders "are required to abide by League rules on the matter."

"The NFL has not approached me for any policy decisions," Nevada Gaming Commissioner chairman Tony Alamo told ESPN. "The Nevada Gaming Commission is the policy maker for the state of Nevada and gaming, and they have not approached us in any shape, way or form."

It's possible the NFL attempts to negotiate a block of the gambling apps inside the stadium to comply with the league's strict policy on wagering.

Purdum noted the similarities between Las Vegas' gambling laws and those of the United Kingdom, where sports wagering is also legal. The NFL prohibits fans from using kiosks inside the stadium but does not prohibit gambling on mobile apps.

This is one of a number of gray areas the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell will have to navigate in the years between now and the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, which will likely happen in 2019 at the earliest.