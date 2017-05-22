Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators: Game 6 Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Nashville Predators are hoping to avoid a second straight home loss and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time ever when they host the Anaheim Ducks as solid favorites for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday.

The Predators saw their 10-game postseason home winning streak end with a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4, but they rebounded to earn a 3-1 victory in Game 5 at Anaheim on Saturday.

Why the Ducks can pay on the NHL lines

Even though the Ducks lost the last game at home, they should have some confidence heading back to Nashville.

They have won three of the past five games played there in the postseason going back to last year and beat Pekka Rinne with three goals in Game 4.

Rinne and the Predators had been unbeaten at home until then, and his shaky effort in the last game there proves he is not invincible. Anaheim is also an impressive 5-2 on the road during its current playoff run.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

Regardless of the Game 4 loss, Nashville still has the best home-ice advantage of any team this postseason.

The Predators did rally from a 2-0 deficit in Game 4 with two goals in the last seven minutes of regulation to force overtime, with the crowd playing a role in the comeback.

Now that they have a chance to eliminate the Ducks at Bridgestone Arena, there will be a huge sense of urgency to do it now rather than head back to Anaheim for a deciding Game 7. With Rinne in net, Nashville has a great shot to do it and pay out on the Vegas lines.

Smart betting pick

As talented and physical as the Ducks are, they have unraveled at key points of this series, which is why they are trailing the Predators at this point. The amount of penalties are adding up, and many have come from their frustration lately.

Nashville simply needs to play it cool and not let any pressure mount by allowing an early goal. Look for the Preds to tally the first score and lean on Rinne and their defense to advance.

NHL betting trends

Anaheim is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Anaheim is 6-2 SU in its last eight games on the road.

Nashville is 6-1 SU in its last seven games at home.

