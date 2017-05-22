Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 4 Odds, NBA Betting Pick

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The top-seeded Golden State Warriors will be going for a sweep of the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs as double-digit favorites for the seventh time this postseason in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday.

However, this is the first time the Warriors are listed as double-digit road chalk in the playoffs, as they attempt to win by double figures for the 10th time in 12 games.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as 10-point favorites; the total is at 216, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 116.4-102.6, Warriors (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

With San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard likely out for Game 4, Golden State smells blood and will be going for the kill here. Leonard's ankle injury has allowed him to play a little more than three quarters in this series, and it has shown on the scoreboard. The MVP candidate has been the heart and soul of the Spurs, and without him, they have no shot versus the two-time defending Western Conference champion.

In Game 3, Kevin Durant took advantage of Leonard's absence with a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-108 victory that put San Antonio on the brink of elimination.

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

The Spurs may not be able to force a Game 5, but they can certainly cover the spread in what could be their last home game of the season.

They led Golden State 33-29 at the end of the first quarter in Game 3 and played the Warriors fairly even in the second half. The second quarter was the difference, with their opponent outscoring them 35-22 to take a nine-point halftime lead.

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge played better for San Antonio in Game 3 with 18 points and five rebounds, and he will need to take his game up a notch in order to keep his team within striking distance to cover.

Smart betting pick

Golden State is 7-4 against the spread on the Vegas odds in the postseason, so some of the lines in the team's favor have been simply too high. The question is, can the Spurs compete with the Warriors in this spot, or will they just get run out of their own building again?

San Antonio nearly covered in Game 3, so look for head coach Gregg Popovich to get the most of his players as they play for pride.

NBA betting trends

Golden State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone over in six of Golden State's last seven games on the road.

The total has gone over in five of San Antonio's last six games when playing Golden State.

