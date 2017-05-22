Sudirman Cup 2017: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Monday

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Denmark beat India 4-1 at the 2017 Sudirman Cup on Monday, while Thailand held off a Hong Kong comeback on Australia's Gold Coast to win 3-2.

In the day's other Group 1 fixture Chinese Taipei beat Russia 4-1, meaning Russia and Hong Kong are now out of the competition having played and lost both of their group matches, while China, Thailand, Taipei and South Korea have all booked their places in the quarter-finals.

In Group 2, Australia eased past the USA 4-1, while Singapore thrashed Austria 5-0. Macau, Sri Lanka and Slovakia all enjoyed wins by the same scoreline in the Group 3 action against Guam, Tahiti and Fiji, respectively.

Full results can be found at the tournament's official website, while the updated schedule can be found at SudirmanCup.com.au. Scoreboard.com provided the latest Group 1 standings.



Monday Recap

Denmark's match with India was filled with Olympic quality and all the medallists won their contests.

Christinna Pedersen and Joachim Fischer Nielsen earned bronze at London 2012, though they were given a tough time by Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwicksairaj Rankireddy in the mixed doubles, taking over an hour to eventually win 21-15, 16-21, 21-17.

Viktor Axelsen eased past Ajay Jayaram in 27 minutes in the men's singles and the men's doubles went Denmark's way soon after.

Pusarla Sindhu, who took home silver at Rio last year, showed her class as she swept aside Line Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles to earn a consolation for India, while women's doubles runners-up Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl had to come from behind to beat Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy 18-21, 21-15, 23-21.

Professional badminton player H.S. Prannoy hailed the latter pairing's effort:

BadmintonWorldTV provided some highlights of the outstanding contest:

Taipei beat Russia by the same scoreline, though they had a somewhat more straightforward time than Denmark did in beating India.

Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov were responsible for Russia's only win in the match, as they came from behind to take the men's doubles against Jhe-Huei Lee and Yang Lee in a close contest that finished 19-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Their team-mates struggled to match Taipei's quality, however, with Sergey Sirant the only other Russian to take a game off their opponents.

Thailand took a 2-0 lead over Hong Kong as they triumphed in the men's doubles and women's singles, the former lasting over an hour as Bodin Isara and Nipitphon Phuangphuapet beat Chin Chung Or and Chun Man Tang 22-20, 17-21, 21-11.

Hong Kong fought back valiantly as they claimed the men's singles and women's doubles, the latter being particularly hard-fought as it lasted one hour and 16 minutes, the longest match of the entire day.

They were unable to complete their comeback, though, as they lost both mixed doubles games 21-16.