WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for May 22

Fury is set to surge on WWE Raw ahead of Extreme Rules.

Last week's show set up much of the June 4 pay-per-view's card. The next step will be to have bad blood boil over to help hype the event.

That means Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor will take shots at each other en route to their Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender's match. Alexa Bliss will have to be wary of a retribution-hungry Bayley. And R-Truth must march on despite the bruises and broken heart Goldust left him with.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, will host all those rivalries as the red brand looks to recapture its spark without the injured Braun Strowman.

Who might show up to add to the electricity? What's brewing for Monday's Raw? Backstage news, the Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline analysis help answer those questions.

Raw will then hit the airwaves on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

A cruiserweight is no longer grounded with a knee injury. Cedric Alexander is poised to step back into the ring.

Last Monday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported: "Alexander is scheduled back at TV this week." While the high-flyer didn't show up, WWE did note on the most recent 205 Live that Alexander would return on the May 23 edition of that show.

It's not clear if he'll make an appearance on Raw, as well.

The women's division could get a boost in the form of a return, too. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc) that Summer Rae is cleared to compete and was present at last week's TV tapings.

Rae had been recovering from an undisclosed injury and hasn't wrestled since last August.

And while the former NXT general manager may show up on Raw, the universal champ isn't likely to. Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton noted: "WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled."

Raw Streaks

The Hardy Boyz have been untouchable.

Jeff Hardy knocked off Sheamus on last Monday's Raw to continue the Raw tag team champs' roll. As seen on CageMatch.net, that marked his fifth win on Raw in a row since he and his brother Matt rejoined the WWE roster at WrestleMania 33.

The brothers remain undefeated since their comeback. The more WWE goes this route, the bigger their eventual defeat will be. That's good news for The Revival or whoever will dethrone the titleholders.

On the other side of the spectrum, Titus O'Neil has nestled into a low tier.

The powerhouse lost a quick match to Big Cass on the most recent edition of Raw. The result surprised no one. Per CageMatch.net, O'Neil is winless in his last 15 one-on-one bouts on Raw and he is 3-10 overall so far in 2017.

The "Titus Brand" isn't exactly thriving.

Extreme Rules Build Continues

Bayley and Bliss are set for a Kendo Stick on a Pole match next month after the champ whacked her rival with one of the bamboo weapons last week.

Bayley refused to settle for a standard match. She insisted on a stipulation that would allow her to get some more emphatic revenge. Raw GM Kurt Angle granted her wish, and now the question becomes: What kind of violence can we expect until that bout?

The Raw preview asked: "Can Bayley wait until WWE Extreme Rules for some sweet, sweet kendo stick retribution?" History says she'll go after Bliss, but fans will have to wait until the PPV to see the champion get her comeuppance.

Dean Ambrose has his own gimmick bout ahead of him.

After beating The Miz on the most recent edition of Raw via a low blow, the IC champ will have to face his rival again in a match in which, should Ambrose be disqualified, he will lose the title.

Expect these two to talk trash to each other in Michigan at the very least.

Monday's Raw will also feature the fallout of The Golden Truth's implosion. Last week, Goldust assaulted his tag team partner R-Truth.

The WWE.com preview hinted that Goldust will talk about his misdeed on Monday: "What's next for The Bizarre One? Will the former intercontinental champion address his heinous actions?"

Much of the focus of Monday's show promises to be the build toward the Fatal 5-Way match to decide who Lesnar's next challenger.

Wyatt, Balor, Rollins, Joe and Reigns are sure to cross paths several times over between now and then. Last Monday, Reigns bested Balor and Wyatt defeated Rollins with some help from Joe. It's now time for WWE to sell us on the chances of each of these men at Extreme Rules.

The more momentum it can spread to all the competitors, the harder the contest will be to predict.