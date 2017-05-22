U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Updated Group Standings After France Win, USA Draw

RODRIGO ARANGUA/Getty Images

The United States netted a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 3-3 with Ecuador and claim a point from their opening FIFA Under-20 World Cup Group F game on Monday.

Luca de la Torre was the hero for the U.S, as the 18-year-old pounced in the fourth minute of added time to level dramatically after being 3-2 down. Josh Sargent's double had earlier cancelled out Ecuador's 2-0 lead, but a third for Ecuador looked to have crushed the U.S. team's hopes until De La Torre's intervention.

Pre-tournament favourites France eased to a 3-0 victory over Honduras in their Group E opener in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia were downed 2-0 by Senegal—with Ibrahima Niane and Ousseynou Cavin Diagne netting early goals—and Vietnam and New Zealand played out a goalless draw.

Here is what the Group E and Group F standings look like after the opening matches:

Group Standings Group E MP - GD - Pts France 1 – 3 – 3 New Zealand 1 – 0 – 1 Vietnam 1 – 0 – 1 Honduras 1 – -3 – 0 Group F MP - GD - Pts Senegal 1 – 2 – 3 Ecuador 1 – 0 – 1 USA 1 – 0 – 1 Saudi Arabia 1 – -2 – 0 FIFA

The U.S. were 2-0 down after just seven minutes at Sungui Arena Park, with Hernan Lino and Bryan Cabezas both netting after they exposed their opponents' left flank.

Sargent, though, drew his side back level with goals either side of the break, the second a fine header from Brooks Lennon's excellent delivery.

It was not long before the U.S. were behind again, Cabezas netting his second of the game 64 minutes in after a blunder from Jonathan Klinsmann.

And it looked as though Ecuador were heading for a 3-2 win until De La Torre poked home from another fine Lennon cross in the dying moments.

Goal's Ives Galarcep provided his reaction at the final whistle:

France showed their class in beating Honduras with ease.

The opener from Jean-Kevin Augustin was a thunderous free-kick 15 minutes in, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward also played a key role as Amine Harit netted a deflected second from the edge of the box just before the break.

Martin Terrier then made it 3-0 nine minutes from time to cap a strong opening win for Les Bleus.

Vietnam and New Zealand played out a strange game in which the All Whites were surprisingly dominated in the first half before controlling most of the second, but neither side could get on the scoresheet.

Given the tough nature of Group E, it will take a huge effort for either side to make it out of the group after picking up just a point each on Monday.

Meanwhile, Senegal moved to the top of Group F thanks to their own comfortable win against Saudi Arabia, with Niane and Diagne's volleys effectively putting the game to bed after just 15 minutes.