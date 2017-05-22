Power Ranking Every Player for Chelsea in 16/17 Premier League Season

0 of 19

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea topped the Premier League this season, but who is top of the pile when it comes to the Chelsea squad?

Antonio Conte's side has been complete with players performing at their peak throughout 2016/17. Eden Hazard has rediscovered his threat of old in the final third, while Diego Costa was back among the goals.

At the back, David Luiz surprised us all with his performances and Gary Cahill became the new John Terry. Then there was PFA Players' Player of the Year N'Golo Kante, who knitted it all together in midfield.

Only one player can be named as Chelsea's best, though. So join Bleacher Report as we count down our Stamford Bridge power rankings.