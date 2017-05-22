Johnny Gargano Suffered Neck, Back Injuries After Tommaso Ciampa Assault

WWE.com

Johnny Gargano suffered leg and back injuries as the result of Tommaso Ciampa's post-match attack following DIY's loss to The Authors of Pain at Saturday's NXT Takeover: Chicago event.

A WWE.com report said doctors "cannot release his full medical status" without Gargano's consent. The injuries are believed to be kayfabe, and the vague wording of the release falls in line with that assumption. When WWE.com reports on an actual injury, there is typically a full medical diagnosis and a timeline; this report says Gargano has "refused" to talk to anyone since Saturday.

Ciampa viciously attacked his longtime partner after the pair fell short in their attempt to become two-time NXT Tag Team Champions in a ladder match with AOP. Gargano and Ciampa at times seemingly had the match won but fell short after the Authors caught them stranded above the ring and powerbombed them twice to put them away.

The Chicago crowd spent multiple minutes cheering DIY, perhaps the most over babyface tag team in NXT history, before Ciampa attacked Gargano from behind. Ciampa struck Gargano with multiple knees to the face before finally driving an obviously distraught Gargano through a set of tables by the announcers.

The injury storyline is likely being written in to give Gargano some time away and build what should be a captivating singles feud with Ciampa. This has all the makings of a potential Takeover: Brooklyn main event, so giving Gargano some time to "heal" while Ciampa goes full heel will make his return all the sweeter.