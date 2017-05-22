Real Madrid Transfer News: Isco Says He Will Stay After La Liga Win, Top Rumours

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Isco has assured Real Madrid fans he is set to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer following Los Blancos' La Liga title win on Sunday.

Per AS, he said: "Do not worry, the fans of Real Madrid. I will stay. Yes it was complicated at first, but I have remained strong psychologically, and I have received the support of all."

The Spaniard is yet to sign a new deal at the club and has little more than a year remaining on his current contract.

