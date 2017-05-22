Gerard Pique Insult Reportedly Sung by Real Madrid Players During La Liga Parade

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Barcelona's Gerard Pique was reportedly taunted by Real Madrid's fans and players during Los Blancos' victory parade after they wrapped up the Liga title on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Malaga.

According to Alfredo Matilla of AS, amid the celebrations with approximately 50,000 supporters at the famed Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, fans and some players sang: "Pique, you b----d, bow down before the champions."

David Ramos/Getty Images

Going into Sunday's final round of matches, Real needed only a draw to guarantee a first title since 2012, but they could have surrendered the league to Barca had they lost and the Blaugrana beaten Eibar.

As it turned out, Cristiano Ronaldo settled Real nerves at La Rosaleda Stadium by netting early, and Karim Benzema scored soon after half-time to render Barca's 4-2 comeback victory against Eibar meaningless.

Zinedine Zidane's Real eventually claimed the league by three points to Barca having won their last six games in a row, per Sky Sports Statto:

Barcelona were looking to win a third successive title, and it is little surprise Real and their fans were reportedly aiming taunts at their fierce rivals after holding them off.

Pique was an obvious target as he has a history of acrimony with Real and does not enjoy a good relationship with the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, per Joaquin Maroto of AS.

Real now have just under two weeks to prepare for their UEFA Champions League final against Juventus at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 3.