    Gerard Pique Insult Reportedly Sung by Real Madrid Players During La Liga Parade

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2017

    Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (L) and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrate the team's win on Plaza Cibeles in Madrid on May 21, 2017 after the Sparish league football match Malaga CF vs Real Madrid CF held at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga on May 21, 2017. Madrid sealed a first La Liga title in five years on Sunday -- and 33rd in total -- with a 2-0 victory at Malaga to bring a halt to Barcelona's domination of domestic matters having won six of the previous eight titles. / AFP PHOTO / OSCAR DEL POZO (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
    OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Gerard Pique was reportedly taunted by Real Madrid's fans and players during Los Blancos' victory parade after they wrapped up the Liga title on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Malaga.

    According to Alfredo Matilla of AS, amid the celebrations with approximately 50,000 supporters at the famed Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, fans and some players sang: "Pique, you b----d, bow down before the champions."

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 29: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Barcelona, Spaain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Going into Sunday's final round of matches, Real needed only a draw to guarantee a first title since 2012, but they could have surrendered the league to Barca had they lost and the Blaugrana beaten Eibar.

    As it turned out, Cristiano Ronaldo settled Real nerves at La Rosaleda Stadium by netting early, and Karim Benzema scored soon after half-time to render Barca's 4-2 comeback victory against Eibar meaningless.

    Zinedine Zidane's Real eventually claimed the league by three points to Barca having won their last six games in a row, per Sky Sports Statto:

    Barcelona were looking to win a third successive title, and it is little surprise Real and their fans were reportedly aiming taunts at their fierce rivals after holding them off.

    Pique was an obvious target as he has a history of acrimony with Real and does not enjoy a good relationship with the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, per Joaquin Maroto of AS.

    Real now have just under two weeks to prepare for their UEFA Champions League final against Juventus at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 3.  