Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid Transfer Confirmed, Stays with Flamengo Until 2019

Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid Transfer Confirmed, Stays with Flamengo Until 2019May 23, 2017
Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Flamengo youngster Vinicius Junior on Tuesday, with the Brazilian staying with his club until July 2019:
Only 16 years old, Vinicius made his senior debut for Flamengo earlier this month, coming on as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Mineiro.
He has impressed hugely at the youth international level, netting 19 times in 22 appearances for the Brazil under-17 side. He was also named the tournament’s best player at the Under-17 South American Championship in March.
The youngster has been dubbed in some quarters as the next Neymar, per The Sun's Andrew Richardson.
Should Vinicius prove to be as impactful a purchase for Real as Neymar has been for Barca, then he will have been worth the money.
Although Vinicius has the talent to be a success at Real, there is no guarantee he will go on to become a top-class player.
However, Real clearly believe he will develop into a huge asset.