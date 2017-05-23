    Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid Transfer Confirmed, Stays with Flamengo Until 2019

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2017

    Brazil´s Vinicius Junior poses with the best player trophy in the South American U-17 football tournament in Rancagua, some 90 km south of Santiago de Chile on March 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MARTIN BERNETTI (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
    MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

    Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Flamengo youngster Vinicius Junior on Tuesday, with the Brazilian staying with his club until July 2019:

    Only 16 years old, Vinicius made his senior debut for Flamengo earlier this month, coming on as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Mineiro.     

    He has impressed hugely at the youth international level, netting 19 times in 22 appearances for the Brazil under-17 side. He was also named the tournament’s best player at the Under-17 South American Championship in March.

    The youngster has been dubbed in some quarters as the next Neymar, per The Sun's Andrew Richardson.

    Should Vinicius prove to be as impactful a purchase for Real as Neymar has been for Barca, then he will have been worth the money.

    Although Vinicius has the talent to be a success at Real, there is no guarantee he will go on to become a top-class player.

    However, Real clearly believe he will develop into a huge asset.