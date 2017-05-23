Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid Transfer Confirmed, Stays with Flamengo Until 2019

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Flamengo youngster Vinicius Junior on Tuesday, with the Brazilian staying with his club until July 2019:

Only 16 years old, Vinicius made his senior debut for Flamengo earlier this month, coming on as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Mineiro.



He has impressed hugely at the youth international level, netting 19 times in 22 appearances for the Brazil under-17 side. He was also named the tournament’s best player at the Under-17 South American Championship in March.

The youngster has been dubbed in some quarters as the next Neymar, per The Sun's Andrew Richardson.

Should Vinicius prove to be as impactful a purchase for Real as Neymar has been for Barca, then he will have been worth the money.

Although Vinicius has the talent to be a success at Real, there is no guarantee he will go on to become a top-class player.

However, Real clearly believe he will develop into a huge asset.