Bleacher Report's Alternative Real Madrid Awards for 16/17 Liga Season

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid might have wrapped up the 2016/17 season by winning La Liga, but there is still more silverware up for grabs: they face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final, aiming to complete the double and become the first side to retain the European trophy in its current format.

Under Zinedine Zidane, the team has proven resilient, adaptable and most of all, capable of winning when it matters, yielding this term alone the European Super Cup and Club World Cup even before La Liga was won.

We're ready to deal out our awards for the campaign to Real's stars, making note of a season's worth of goals, performances, highlights and disappointments, with a full dozen to be handed out.