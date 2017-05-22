Anthony Joshua Wants to Fight on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Undercard

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has hinted he would be keen to fight on the undercard of a potential clash between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Mayweather and Joshua met at a press event, and the Englishman joked to Money to "get me on the undercard," should he and UFC star McGregor ever face off as has long been rumoured.

Per MailOnline's Daniel Matthews, Joshua, 27, then said of the potential clash: "That's legendary s--t, that fight will go (down) in history."



The full exchange can be seen in the below video:

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing with a 49-0 professional record almost two years ago.

However, there has been increasing clamour for months that he should don his gloves once more to fight 28-year-old Irishman McGregor, the current UFC lightweight champion and former featherweight champion.

Last week McGregor claimed he had already put pen to paper on a deal to fight Mayweather, and all that remained was for Money to commit to the bout, per TheMacLife.com (h/t the Press Association, via the Guardian).

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Per Sean Ingle in the Guardian, Mayweather has little to lose by taking on McGregor as he would likely win with ease and pass Rocky Marciano in the record books in the process.

It would also be a huge payday for both fighters given the amount of interest there is in the fight, while having Joshua on the bill would only increase the profile.

Per Matthews, Joshua broke British pay-per-view records as he beat Wladimir Klitschko last month in London in one of the great modern-day heavyweight clashes.

He is expected to fight again in November, with venues in Wales, America, China and Dubai being considered, while potential opponents include a rematch with Klitschko, or a bout against Kubrat Pulev or Tyson Fury, per Sky Sports' Richard Damerell.