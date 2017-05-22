Golden Shoe 2016-17: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Standings on May 22

fotopress/Getty Images

Lionel Messi effectively sealed the European Golden Shoe on Sunday as he scored twice for Barcelona in their 4-2 win over Eibar.

Serie A is the only major European league yet to conclude, but with top scorer Edin Dzeko needing nine goals to pull level with Messi, there will be no stopping the Argentinian.

Runner-up Bas Dost made a valiant late push for the gong with a hat-trick in a 4-1 win for Sporting Lisbon against Chaves, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane finished their campaigns as top scorers of the Bundesliga and the Premier League, respectively.

Here is how the standings look on May 22:

2016-17 European Golden Shoe Standings: May 22 Player Goals x Constant = Points 1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona 37 x 2.0 = 74.0 2. Bas Dost, Sporting CP 34 x 2.0 = 68.0 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund 31 x 2.0 = 62.0 4. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich 30 x 2.0 = 60.0 T5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur 29 x 2.0 = 58.0 T5. Luis Suarez, Barcelona 29 x 2.0 = 58.0 7. Edin Dzeko, Roma 28 x 2.0 = 56.0 8. Dries Mertens, Napoli 27 x 2.0 = 54.0 9. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain 35 x 1.5 = 52.5 T10. Anthony Modeste, FC Cologne 25 x 2.0 = 50.0 Various

Rules: Every European league is assigned a difficulty grading by UEFA between one and two, which is then multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate his points total.

For example, goals in La Liga are worth two points, while in Ligue 1 they are worth just 1.5.

Messi Brace Wins Fourth Golden Shoe

In truth, Messi would still be top of the standings had he failed to score on Sunday because of his four-goal cushion ahead of Dost, but he signed off his league campaign with another two.

It should have been three, but the 29-year-old had a penalty saved by Yoel Rodriguez. He made no mistake the second time, though, per Sky Sports La Liga:

He scored his second in injury time as he jinked his way through the middle before sliding home a right-footed finish.

Squawka Football hailed his incredible campaign:

The award may be of little consolation to the forward, though, as Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Malaga ensured his efforts weren't enough to take La Liga's title.

In the Premier League, Kane enjoyed a phenomenal end to his campaign as he came from two goals behind Romelu Lukaku to finish four clear of him and win the Golden Boot, with seven goals in two matches.

He struck four times in Tottenham Hotspur's 6-1 demolition of Leicester City on Thursday before hitting another hat-trick on Sunday as Spurs ran out 7-1 winners over relegated Hull City.

The 23-year-old was deservedly showered with praise on Match of the Day:

With his back-to-back hat-tricks, Kane has continued to establish himself among the Premier League's top strikers:

Kane is now the fifth player to win the Golden Boot in successive seasons.

In Germany, Robert Lewandowski failed to score on the final day but Aubameyang netted twice as Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 4-3, ensuring the Gabon striker finished ahead of him in the standings and as the Bundesliga's top scorer for the first time.

His first was a delightful volley on the turn after Ousmane Dembele sent a ball over the top, and he sealed the Golden Boot with a late penalty.

DW Sports' Stefan Bienkowski hailed both Aubameyang and Lewandowski, and suggested their sides could yet get even more out of them:

In Italy, Dzeko has the edge heading into the final weekend having scored his 28th Serie A goal of the season on Saturday, though Dries Mertens sits just one behind having bagged another two for Napoli.

The Golden Shoe may already be settled, but the race to become Serie A's capocannoniere will go down to the wire.