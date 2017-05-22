Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola Confirm Manchester City Striker Will Remain at Club

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Both Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero have said that the Argentinian striker will remain at Manchester City following rumours he could be on his way out of the Premier League club.

Manager Guardiola revealed the news in his post-match press conference after City's 5-0 thrashing of Watford on Sunday, while Aguero also told reporters he would stay at the Sky Blues as he got on the team bus.

Aguero netted twice against the Hornets at Vicarage Road to take his Premier League tally for the campaign to 20 goals in 31 appearances, the third season in succession he has reached the 20-goal mark in the English top flight, per Squawka:

Despite his consistency for the Sky Blues, though, Gabriel Jesus' arrival at the club in January threw some doubt over Aguero's future, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph.

As did the 28-year-old's comments in March to an Argentinian radio station about potentially returning to former club Independiente, per The Independent.

However, it is clear Aguero will remain at the Etihad Stadium into 2017-18, a fact that will likely come as a huge relief to many City fans.

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Jesus, 20, is exciting and has hit the ground running at City. However, there is no guarantee his form won't slip next season as he looks to establish himself as a top-class player.

Aguero, meanwhile, all but guarantees goals, and he is one of the most potent attacking threats in Europe.

His continued presence at City can only be a good thing as they aim to win the Premier League title under Guardiola next season.